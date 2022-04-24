Rangers nab NS U-15 provincial championship in thriller

TRURO: Captain clutch came through when he was needed the most.

Connor Foston scored the game winner in the first overtime period sending the Rangers Major Bantam U-15 to the N.S. U-15 Major Bantam Hockey League provincial championship 2-1 over the Wear Well Bombers. The championship was played all weekend long in Truro.

In the final, Owen Conrad opened the game’s scoring in the third period.

That lead stood for about six minutes until Lantz’s Ethan Hines scored the tying goal, assisted by Max Blackwood of Windsor Junction and Josh Ingram.

The tying goal setup the chance for Foston’s heroics in the extra frame.

Ben Lindsay assisted on the winning goal, which punched the Rangers ticket to the Atlantic championships in Quispamsis, N.B. from May 5-8.

Nate Beaton turned away 14 of 15 shots he faced, while the Rangers peppered the Bombers goalie Briac Cameron with 34 shots.

In the semi-final, Casey Wentzell scored twice and Nate Beaton had the shutout in a 6-0 win over the Dartmouth Whalers.

Four other Rangers had single tallies in the game.

James Clarke and Maddex Marmulak each had two assists.

Beaton stopped all 16 pucks he faced.