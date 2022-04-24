LANTZ: The Lantz Volunteer Fire Department held their annual awards banquet on April 23.
It was a chance for the department to recognize the achievements and accomplishments of their firefighters for the 2021-2022 year.
Besides the yearly awards, the department also recognized members for their long-service to the East Hants department.
The following are firefighter award recipients:
Firefighter of the Year: Sam Abbott
Officer of the Year: Mark A. Frizzell
Fellowship: Douglas Hankinson
Most Improved: Sam Abbott
Junior Firefighter of the Year: Dawson Paul and Ben Nockles
The long-service firefighters recognized were as follows:
35 Years: Glen Paul
30 years: Douglas Hankinson
10 years: Bill Medicraft
Five years: Graham Scott
Five years: Josh Nockles