LANTZ: The Lantz Volunteer Fire Department held their annual awards banquet on April 23.

It was a chance for the department to recognize the achievements and accomplishments of their firefighters for the 2021-2022 year.

Besides the yearly awards, the department also recognized members for their long-service to the East Hants department.

The following are firefighter award recipients:

Firefighter of the Year: Sam Abbott

Officer of the Year: Mark A. Frizzell

Fellowship: Douglas Hankinson

Most Improved: Sam Abbott

Junior Firefighter of the Year: Dawson Paul and Ben Nockles

The long-service firefighters recognized were as follows:

35 Years: Glen Paul

30 years: Douglas Hankinson

10 years: Bill Medicraft

Five years: Graham Scott

Five years: Josh Nockles