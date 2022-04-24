MAIN PHOTO: Minister of Immigration Sean Fraser speaks with the Air Canada and the Shapiro Foundation before the announcement. (Healey photo)

HALIFAX STANFIELD: “I feel very lucky. I feel very lucky to be Canadian.”

That’s how Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser responded to a question form The Laker News on how he feels after announcing a new Ukraine2Canada Travel Fund at Halifax Stanfield Airport on April 22.

The Ukraine2Canada Travel Fund that was launched is done in partnership with Miles4Migrants, The Shapiro Foundation and Air Canada will build on the federal governments support for Ukrainians wishing to travel to Canada.

As of April 22, Canadians and Canadian companies can donate Aeroplan points to the Ukraine2Canada Travel Fund through Air Canada or Miles4Migrants. For those who want to donate cash, the Jewish Foundation of Greater Toronto will be collecting donations on behalf of the Ukraine2Canada Travel Fund. These partners are inviting Canadians to donate, with the goal of bringing at least 10,000 Ukrainians and their families on flights to Canada.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser makes the announcement of the Ukraine2Canada Travel Fund. (Healey photo)

In addition to a significant donation of 100 million Aeroplan points by Air Canada, The Shapiro Foundation will match donations by Canadians, with a donation equivalent of up to 50 million Aeroplan points.

“I’ve seen over the course of my time in this position since October, but more so in the throes of this humanitarian crisis as it emerged, and what astounds me the most is how welcoming and supportive Canadians are. How welcoming and supportive Nova Scotians are,” he said. “The donation that we see today is extraordinary not only in the magnitude of its generosity, but how well it reflects he experience I’ve had in speaking to Canadians I have had.”

VIDEO: Here is Global News video of the presser with Q & A from media:

The program will be open to Ukrainian nationals and their accompanying family members who hold valid Canadian travel documents and who have been approved for travel to Canada.

Details on how eligible Ukrainians and their families can access the program will be made available in the coming weeks.

This partnership follows the recent measures announced by the Prime Minister of Canada, which include targeted charter flights to Canada for Ukrainian nationals, short-term income support to ensure basic needs are met, and temporary hotel accommodation for up to 2 weeks for those who require support.

Air Canada VP David Rhealt speaks. (Healey photo)

Fraser, the MP for Central Nova (which includes the Musquodoboit Valley and Oldham areas), said the new program will help bring upwards of 10,000 Ukrainians quickly and safely to Canada.

“We’re grateful for their generous offers to help, and we’ll continue to do everything we can to support Ukrainians before and after they arrive in Canada,” he said.

Michael Rousseau, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada, said the company is ready and prepared to assist and support the Canadian government’s plans to bring Ukrainian people to Canada.

“With our 100 million Aeroplan points contribution, we offer our global network and the strength of our Star Alliance partnerships, which will contribute to enabling people to travel to Canada as quickly as possible,” she said.

Shapiro Foundation’s Sarah MacIntosh-Wiseman. (Healey photo)

Edward Shapiro, Trustee with the Shapiro Foundation, said they’re humbled to be able to play a part in assisting Ukrainian families who are being warmly welcomed by Canadians.

“We know that access to flights is a critical need, and we are excited to partner with Air Canada, Miles4Migrants and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada on this critically important project,” he said.

Fraser said one of the greatest challenges he is facing is organizing all of the good will he’s seeing from Canadians towards the efforts to help those in Ukraine flee to safety.

“How do I feel about this donation we’ve learned about today? Extraordinary gratitude,” said Fraser. “It has inspired in me a sense of pride not in my role as Minister of Immigration but as a Canadian who cares deeply about doing the right thing for vulnerable people.

“This gesture represents something that is stereotypically Canadian.”

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser. (Healey Photo)

Between March 17, when the CUAET was launched, and April 12, IRCC received close to 141,000 applications and approved over 46,000 applications.

Canadians who would like to donate their Aeroplan points can do so through the Air Canada and Miles4Migrants websites.

Those Canadians who would like to donate cash can do so through the Travel & Settlement Fund at the Jewish Foundation of Greater Toronto, which will distribute these donations for the purposes of sponsoring displaced Ukrainians. Tax receipts will be issued for donations of more than $10.