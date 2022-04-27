EAST HANTS: This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of a 58-year-old woman who’s last known address was Enfield.

Susan Anita McDonald is charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 254(5) Failure / Refusal of Approved Screening Device

MacDonald’s current home address is not confirmed, police said.

This offense stems from an incident in March of 2015, near Elmsdale, N.S.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Of interest, Susan Anita McDonald has a second outstanding warrant from Halifax Regional Police and is further charged with:

· Criminal Code Section 253(1)(a) Impaired Driving

· Criminal Code Section 254(5) Failure / Refuse Breathalyzer

These offenses stem from an incident in April of 2014 near Halifax.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Susan Anita McDonald.

Anyone who sees Susan Anita McDonald is asked to refrain from approaching her and to call police. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.