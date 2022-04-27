From the Cruiser – April 19-26

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week (April 19 to April 26) members of the East Hants RCMP responded to 107 calls for service.

BRAZEN THEFT

On April 22, East Hants RCMP was caller to investigate the brazen theft of a vehicle in Hardwood Lands.

The investigation revealed the suspect(s) gained entry to a secure compound by cutting a hole in the chain link fence.

Once inside, a blue 2012 Nissan Sentra was taken and driven through the compound gate in order to escape.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Crime Stoppers.

POLICE CALLED TO VEHICLE REPOSSESSION

East Hants RCMP were called April 25 to assist in keeping the peace during a car repossession.

A local Bailiff company was conducting a vehicle repossession near Admiral Rock when the homeowner became agitated and refused to turn over the vehicle.

Prior to police arrival, the homeowner relented and turned over the keys.

