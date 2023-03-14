MIDDLE MUSQUODOBOIT: A Middle Musquodoboit area man has been arrested after an alleged incident of voyeurism in the community on March 10.

N.S. RCMP spokesman Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said officers with Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a youth being watched while in the washroom at a local cafe at approximately 1 p.m. on March 10.

The cafe is located on Hwy 224 in Middle Musquodoboit.

“When speaking with the victim and a witness, officers learned the youth had been using the facilities when they observed an individual looking at them through a vent,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

That same afternoon, RCMP officers arrested an individual in relation to the voyeurism allegations.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at the business; no video recording device or electronic surveillance was located in or near the washroom.

The man, who was later released on conditions, is scheduled to appear in Shubenacadie Provincial Court on April 17 to face a charge of Voyeurism.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information related to this incident, or a similar incident at the café, contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers, toll-free, at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

File #: 2023-28942