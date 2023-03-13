Provincial Capital Plan for 2023-2024 invests $1.6b in projects

From a release issued by the province:

HALIFAX: The government’s capital spending program for the coming year will advance healthcare projects more quickly and also provide Nova Scotians modern schools, safer highways, renewed provincial parks and improved local roads and other infrastructure.

Capital Plan 2023-24 will invest more than $1.6 billion to start new projects and continue work on previously announced projects. The most notable projects being the modernization of healthcare facilities in Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Halifax Regional Municipality, and other communities across the province.



“Investing in new and existing infrastructure is critical to meeting the needs of a growing population today and for generations to come,” said Finance and Treasury Board Minister Allan MacMaster.

“These are generational investments that will return value for Nova Scotians for many years to come.”

The capital plan supports More, Faster: The Action for Health Build plan with healthcare investments that include:

— $275.1 million for the Halifax Infirmary expansion and Cape Breton Regional Municipality healthcare redevelopment projects

— $91 million for construction and renewal of other hospitals and medical facilities, including projects in Bridgewater, Pugwash, Yarmouth, Amherst and at the IWK Health Centre

— $57.7 million for electronic health records (One Person One Record)

— $33.2 million for Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Facility construction

— $32 million to repair and replace medical equipment

— $22 million to repair and replace medical facilities

— $21.3 million for various capital initiatives in Action for Health, the government’s plan to transform and improve healthcare in Nova Scotia.

Other capital plan highlights include:

— $240.8 million to build and renovate schools, including an increase of $24 million for capital repairs and $40 million for new modular units

— $97.2 million for Nova Scotia Community College’s Sydney waterfront campus and three residence projects

— $84.2 million for information technology projects

— a new $50-million envelope for future land needs

— $21 million for public housing repairs, an increase of $15.3 million

— $10.2 million for provincial park repairs and upgrades, an increase of $9.2 million.



Capital Plan 2023-24 invests $498.5 million in projects outlined in the Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan, including $60 million more than last year for secondary highways and $15 million more for gravel roads.

Quick Facts:— Capital Plan 2023-24 is the largest single-year capital funding program in the province’s history— the capital plan is subject to approval of the 2023-24 budget by the legislature— the government’s plan to add 1,200 new long-term care spaces by 2027 is reflected in the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care operational budget, not the capital planAdditional Resources:Capital Plan 2023-24: https://beta.novascotia.ca/documents/capital-plan-2023-2024

Information on healthcare infrastructure projects: https://buildns.ca/healthcare



Five-Year Highway Improvement Plan: https://novascotia.ca/tran/highways/fiveyearplan.asp