Deagle Gammon, Samson, Wong set for March 14 community meeting

WAVERLEY: Residents will get to ask questions tot heir three community representatives at the municipal, provincial, and federal government levels tomorrow night, March 14.

The community town hall with MP Darrell Samson; MLA and Advanced Education Minister Brian Wong; and HRM Councillor Cathy Deagle Gammon will take place at the Waverley Legion.

The community meeting will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Local RCMP representatives will be on hand as well to make a presentation at the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT:

Cathy O’Toole, HRM’s newly appointed CAO, will be the moderator for the event.

The meeting has been arranged by Deagle Gammon with the aim from all three representatives being to discuss what matters most to those they represent in the Wellington/Fall River/Lakeview/Waverley areas.

Residents are asked to submit questions they’d like to ask in advance by email to Deagle Gammon’s Constituency Coordinator at newsonc@halifax.ca.

The Waverley Legion is located at 2234 Rocky Lake Drive in Waverley.