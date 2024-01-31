Man arrested, charged in connection to hate motivated threats

LOWER SACKVILLE: A 39-year-old Lower Sackville man has been arrested by RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment in relation to hate motivated threats that occurred in Lower Sackville.

Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said that RCMP responded Jan. 24 to a report of hate motivated mischief at a business on Sackville Dr.

“RCMP officers learned that a man had defaced a Pride flag and uttered threats towards the 2SLGBTQI+ community and employees,” said Cpl. Tremblay.

He said the man returned to the business the next day and made additional threats.

On January 26, RCMP officers located and safely arrested the 39-year-old Lower Sackville man at a home on Smokey Dr.

Due to the nature of the threats, search warrants were executed at two residence linked to the man.

The searches resulted in the seizure of a pellet gun, two hand guns and three long guns.

Cpl. Tremblay said the man was later released on conditions.

He’s scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on February 28.

The man faces charges of Mischief and Uttering Threats.

The RCMP takes incidents of hate with utmost seriousness and condemns these criminal acts.

File #: 24-11163