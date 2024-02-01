Further charges laid against Enfield man arrested follow province-wide arrest warrant

WINDSOR: An Enfield man who was arrested recently on a province-wide arrest warrant is facing additional charges.

Police said that West Hants RCMP have laid more charges against Colby Bond who was apprehended by police in Windsor.

On January 26, at 7:15 p.m., West Hants District RCMP responded to a traffic complaint.

RCMP officers learned that a Jeep Wrangler had struck a barrier on Hwy. 101 at exit 6 and kept on driving.

RCMP officers quickly located the vehicle in a nearby parking lot, on Gray St., and spoke with the driver who provided officers with a false name before fleeing on foot.

A foot pursuit followed and resulted in the man being safely arrested.

During the man’s arrest, officers found and seized baggies containing white powdery residue, cell phone, cash and a spring-loaded knife.

RCMP officers transported the man to a hospital, as a precaution due the earlier vehicle crash, where they learned of the man’s real name and subsequently of his arrest warrant.

In addition to the charges laid by Kings District RCMP, Colby Bond is now facing charges of:

Obstructs a Peace Officer

Unauthorized Possession of Prohibited Weapon

Failure to Comply with a Release Order (three counts)

Possession of a Controlled Substance for Purpose of Trafficking

Bond was remanded into custody and will be appearing in Windsor Provincial on February 6.

File #: 2024-114141