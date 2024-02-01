WILLISTON, N.D./FALL RIVER: A catcher/First Baseman from Fall River has marked where he will continue to play the sport he loves.

Shane Cowan, who is currently playing with the Williston Tetons,will be heading to Dakota Wesleyan University for the fall of 2024.

Cowan played a major role on the 2023 Region Championship team for the Tetons.

Cowan saw time at first base and had a number of big hits off the bench including a pinch hit homer against Bismarck state on the road.

He had had 24 hits and an on base of .427 in his freshman campaign, but what was more impressive were his leadership qualities.

Dakota Wesleyan University competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference (GPAC) in the NAIA.

Teton’s coach Przybilla said Cowan has made his mark on our program.

“He does everything right off the field and leads our group very well.

“He really understand what it means to be a Teton.

“We are so excited he has found his four-year home. DWU is getting a good one.”