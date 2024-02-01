SHUBENACADIE: RCMP are commending an 18-year-old driver for their actions on Jan. 28.

East Hants RCMP Const. Preston Burns, the Community Policing Officer, said that at approximately 5 am, an off-duty police officer advised East Hants RCMP they had come across a young adult passed out in the driver’s seat of a car on Hwy 224 in Shubenacadie.

“They were concerned that he may be impaired,” said Const. Burns.

“While en route, the responding officer was advised that the vehicle had gotten back on the road but had since pulled over again at another location.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

Const. Burns said upon arrival, the officer made contact with the driver.

“He learned that the 18-year-old was not impaired, but he was on his way into work and was so exhausted that he chose to pull over for a nap,” said Const. Burns.

He said too often, motorists will ignore the fact that they are unable to drive safely and continue on, posing a hazard for themselves and others.

“The 18-year-old was commended for his wise decision,” he said.