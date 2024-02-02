LANTZ: Mark your calendars East Hants, the volunteer run Tide Fest is back for 2024 with another exciting event planned.

Tide Fest will take place July 12-14 at the East Hants Sportsplex.

A full weekend of fun, including two bands on each Friday and Saturday night, are also scheduled.

It is 100 per cent volunteer run and a not-for-profit event.

Tide Fest save the date poster.

Details on who those bands are, and much more on what the weekend will entail, will be released in the coming weeks and months.

It will include the popular washer toss; ball hockey; a Family Fair; Local Market, and much more.

Stay tuned to The Laker News for the info and the East Hants Tide Fest Facebook page.

Search for Tide Fest and like the page to keep updated.