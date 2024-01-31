Plenty of activities planned for Milford Meltdown this weekend

MILFORD: A weekend of fun is planned for Milford this weekend Feb. 1-3.

It’s the annual Milford Meltdown festival, and everything gets started with a big bang on Thursday night with a fireworks show organizers say will get people excited for the rest of the events.

There will be hot chocolate and a bonfire starting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, followed by the fireworks at 7 p.m. Folks are asked to come gather by the Milford Pond by the fire hall.

Friday will be Family Movie night with movies starting at 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. with popcorn and juice supplied

Here is the poster of the event details: (please check the Milford Rec Facebook page for updates):

The schedule of events. (Milford Meltdown)

Saturday’s fun will include:

Family Scrabble on the MRA Trails from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. which is organized by East Hants Youth Links.

Local musicians will take the stage and perform at the Country Classics Jamboree.

It will start at 2 p.m. and run until 4:30 p.m. Tickets are sold out for the Jamboree.

Lots of fun planned so get out and support this event put on by a dedicated group of volunteers. But none of it would be possible without the support of the businesses and sponsors on the poster so make sure to thank them!