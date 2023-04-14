Man wanted on Canada-wide warrant for sex assault arrested

ENFIELD: A man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant from the North West Territories was lodged in the cells in Enfield on April 7.

Cpl. Jonathan Neima said the man in his late 40s was arrested in PEI and transported to the East Hants RCMP detachment in Enfield for lodging.

The man, whose name was not released, is originally from PEI.

The warrant was for a sexual assault that occurred in the Inuvik area in 2020.

The man was transported to Enfield to be taken back to Inuvik via Halifax Stanfield Airport.

Cpl. Neima said the prisoner was then handed over to a member from the RCMP out of the North West Territories early on April 8.

He is due in court upon his return to that territorial community.

