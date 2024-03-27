MEH aiming for Summer 2024 re-opening of Aquatics Centre

ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants is targeting a Summer 2024 re-opening of the East Hants Aquatics Centre.

The Centre was closed in July 2023 after the electrical room in the brand new facility was flooded during the heavy rain storms hit the province causing flooding across the province in various regions.

An update on where things stand was posted on the Aquatics Centre Facebook page, as well as shared on the MEH Facebook Page and Active East Hants.

ADVERTISEMENT:

In the update, MEH said since the July 2023 flooding, substantial progress continues to take place at the facility.

“Based on the latest lead times for essential equipment needed to operate the pools, we are targeting a reopening in early Summer 2024,” said the municipality.

“While we had initially hoped to be open to the public for late Spring, additional time is required once pools are operational to retrain and hire Aquatics staff in preparation for opening.”

ADVERTISEMENT:

The update said they have started the recruitment process and are excited to welcome back the Aquatics team.

“Preventative measures are also taking place to ensure this does not happen again at the facility,” the update added.

They wished to thank the community as well for their support and patience.

“Thank you for your patience as we work to restore this beautiful facility and bring this service back to our community,” concluded the update from MEH.