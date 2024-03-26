Fall River’s Bell makes history winning SJHL MVP, forward of year awards

BATTLEFORD, SK.: Kian Bell has made some history in the Saskatchewan Junior A Hockey League (SJHL).

Bell, from Fall River, has earned MVP and Forward of the year honours for a second straight year with the Battlefords North Stars. .

According to Bell’s mom Fiona Smith-Bell,she was told no player has ever won back-to-back awards in consecutive years as the offensive threat has.

The awards were handed out last week just as the Stars began their playoffs, one which they hope will be a lengthy one.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The stat is even more impressive when you consider that Bell actually started the year in the WHYL, before returning to the Stars when he became part of a numbers game in the WHL.

And Bell, as he did last year with the Stars after joining them when he was left off the Cape Breton Eagles roster, flourished.

Bell tallied 37 goals and 94 points in 41 games played for a points per game average of 2.29.

Over his SJHL career, he has 91 goals and 105 helpers in eight games under 100 (92 games played).