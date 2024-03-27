WINDSOR JUNCTION: It’s time for more girls to play ball!!

The LWF Baseball Association has committed to increase female representation in its programs through the expanded Girls at Bat program in 2024.

Recognizing the importance of gender equality on and off the field, LWF Baseball announces initiatives aimed at improving opportunities for female participation and ensuring that every player feels valued.

In line with this commitment, LWF Baseball is actively seeking female coaches and volunteers, particularly at the grassroots development level (U14 and under) to grow our Girls at Bat program. Previous experience is not required, and free training will be provided.

“Revitalizing the sport of softball in our community is one of our initiatives and we are excited to include it in our program offerings this year,” said an official with LWF Ball in a release to The Laker News.

“Along with softball, participants will gain experience playing various types of ball, including baseball, tee-ball, machine pitch, slo-pitch, and fastpitch, as part of the Girls at Bat program.”

The LWF girls baseball team in this 2019 file photo. (Submitted photo)

There will also be indoor introductory training sessions tailored for female players and a youth mentorship program designed to help aspiring female athletes develop their skills.

“Opportunities for advanced programming will be available based on response or through community partnership,’ added the official.

LWF Baseball plans to host all-female games in Grand Lake, Windsor Junction, Waverley, and Lower Sackville, Bedford, and Springfield Lake, with the potential for tournament-style play.

By offering a diverse range of opportunities and fostering a supportive environment, LWF Baseball’s Girls at Bat program aims to build a community where every female and female-identifying player can thrive.