LANTZ: Firefighters with Lantz Fire are evolving their techniques to better protect the community.

Thanks to the support of residents in the area through the N.S. Firefighters 50/50 draw, they have been able to purchase equipment for saltwater rescue.

The department recently purchased additional equipment for that capability.

It is an area the department has been involved in for over 10 years.

ADVERTISEMENT:

“In fact we were one of the first departments in the province to invest in the training and equipment for this type of emergency,” the department said.

With the support and additional equipment purchase, Lantz Fire can now respond with nine fully equipped Swiftwater Rescue Technicians.

This allows them to deal with extended emergencies or incidents at multiple locations.