WELLINGTON: Two taekwondo athletes have returned home from Costa Rica with medals in hand.,
Inner Strength Taekwondo from Wellington sent a team of four to the President’s Cup in Costa Rica.
The team is all coached by Master Helbert Porter.
The black belt athletes who competed were Channing Sinclair; Jonah Priddle; Raya Porter; and Ronan Sinclair.
Channing Sinclair earned bronze, defeating two Costa Rican fighters in his class.
Meanwhile, it was gold and a wildcard berth to the Pan Ams in Mexico in July for Ronan Sinclair.