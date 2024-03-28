WELLINGTON: Two taekwondo athletes have returned home from Costa Rica with medals in hand.,

Inner Strength Taekwondo from Wellington sent a team of four to the President’s Cup in Costa Rica.

The team is all coached by Master Helbert Porter.

The black belt athletes who competed were Channing Sinclair; Jonah Priddle; Raya Porter; and Ronan Sinclair.

Channing Sinclair earned bronze, defeating two Costa Rican fighters in his class.

Meanwhile, it was gold and a wildcard berth to the Pan Ams in Mexico in July for Ronan Sinclair.