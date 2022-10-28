EAST HANTS: Population growth, especially in the Corridor area of the Municipality of East Hants is making councillors look at significant changes to the current district boundaries.

At a recent meeting, Warden Eleanor Roulston made a motion, seconded by Councillor Wayne Greene, directing staff to prepare options for 12 Districts for council to review during the Polling District Review workshops. That motioned carried.

Those workshops were held Oct. 20 and a second was set for Oct. 27.

John Woodford, Director of Planning, said in an interview with The Laker News, the project has been ongoing since the start of the year. He added council had earlier decided to stay with 11 districts.

“When councillors saw boundaries in four options prepared by staff, they wanted to have a more in-depth look at the boundaries in a workshop,” said Woodford.

“They also wanted to explore what the boundaries would look like if we increased the size of council to 12 districts.”

He said following these workshops, staff are expected to present revised options to council in November.

“Whatever options council settles on still need to be shared with public for feedback before being finalized,” confirmed Woodford.