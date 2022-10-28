FALL RIVER: The nice October weather shone brightly on Fall River and a yearly community event held showcasing local artisans.

Crafts in the Park was held Oct. 22 at Jamieson Park on Fall River Road in Fall River, right at the corner with Lockview Road.

The park is maintained by the volunteer group the Fall River Garden Club and is situated between Ash Lee Jefferson School and Georges P. Vanier Junior High.

A variety of hand made items from various local crafters whether it was pottery, wooden decor, wreaths, baking, jellies, knitted and crocheted items, recycled woolen blankets, ornaments, paintings, cards, jewellery, soaps, candles, peat pots, dog leashes and collars, wooden toys, and more were on display.

Locals and those from outside the area stopped by to checkout what was available.

Here are some photos from the event that we snapped during our visit:

Plenty of Best Friends on four legs were out at the event as well, like these two.