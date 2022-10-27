From the Cruiser – Oct. 18-24

Brought to you by:

ENFIELD: Over the past week October 18 – October 24 (Tuesday to Monday) the East Hants RCMP responded to 111 calls for service.

Here are a few of the highlighted calls from East Hants RCMP Sgt. Martin Roy.

MILLBROOK WOMAN CHARGED AFTER DISTURBANCE

On Oct. 18 in Elmsdale, RCMP arrested a 37-year-old Millbrook woman following a disturbance.

The woman was acting strange and pulling her pants down as well as bothering patrons of Tim Hortons in Elmsdale, said police.

Sgt. Roy said the woman is facing a slew of charges including Assault on Police Officer, Disturbing the Peace; and Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

IMPAIRED DRIVING

A 33-year-old Enfield woman is facing impaired driving charges after an mvc on Oct. 19.

RCMP said the woman’s blood-alcohol level was more than 80mg% of alcohol.

Police responded to a vehicle in a ditch in Enfield and found the female outside the vehicle. The vehicle was towed.

EAST HANTS MOST WANTED: Oldham Road man sought on warrant

This week, East Hants District RCMP has an outstanding province wide warrant for the arrest of Evan Richard Van Norden, last known address Oldham Road in Enfield.

Evan Van Norden is charged with :

· Criminal Code Section 430(4) – Mischief Under $5000

The charge stems from an incident which took place in Enfield in January 2022.

Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating Evan Richard Van Norden.

Anyone who sees Mr. Van Norden is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the police immediately. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact East Hants RCMP at 902-883-7077.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call the Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip @ www.crimestoppers.ns.ca or use the P3 Tips App.

