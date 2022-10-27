Langille leads Sea Hawks women’s soccer to weekend wins

ST. JOHN’S, NL: A Windsor Junction soccer player helped lead her AUS women’s soccer team to victory in a recent home game.

Claire Langille scored her second tally of the season as Memorial Sea Hawks blanked the UPEI Panthers in women’s soccer play 4-0 on Oct. 22 on the Rock.

The day before, Langille had an assist as the Sea Hawks edged the Panthers 1-0.

Langille scored her first goal of the season against U de M, while adding an assist in a 4-0 win on Sept. 10.

On the season, Langille has two goals and three assists through 11 games played. One of her goals was a game winner.

She has 14 shots on goal as the Sea Hawks head into an Oct. 29 game this weekend against Saint Mary’s in Halifax.

Memorial sits at 4-5-2 and in sixth place, just below the top five that have clinched playoff berths.