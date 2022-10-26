YARMOUTH: A Beaver Bank hockey player has been traded in the Maritime Junior A Hockey League (MHL).

Cole Foston was dealt by the Yarmouth Mariners to the Campbellton Tigres in the trade, announced Oct. 25 by the Mariners on their Twitter feed.

In return for Foston, the Tigres sent Yarmouth a conditional first round pick in the 2024 draft; a fifth round pick in the 2023 draft; and future considerations.

On the season Foston had a goal and an assist in eight games with the Mariners.

He also had two penalty minutes with Yarmouth.

Foston joins the Tigers who sit fourth in the six team Eastlink North division at 5-4-0-0 (won-loss-overtime loss-shootout loss)