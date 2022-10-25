East Hants Taekwon-Do tournament held in Lantz

LANTZ: Athletes from a variety of Taekwon-Do dojangs descended upon Lantz on Saturday for an all-day tournament.

The East Hants Taekwon-Do tournament was put on by Tracey Williams from Winding River TKD in Dutch Settlement and hosted at Maple Ridge Elementary School.

The young athletes were tested on their various categories they train in before family and friends.

It was a great event where everyone had fun and took away some gainful experience, while doing something they enjoy.

Here are some videos of the action:

Here are some photos from the competition we took: