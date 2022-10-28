MAIN PHOTO: The GPV Vipers girls claimed third place at provincials. (Submitted photo)

FALL RIVER: The Lockview High intermediate girls cross country team narrowly missed out on a provincial title, while the junior boys team from Georges P. Vanier Junior High took home top honours.

The teams of students were competing at the School Sport Nova Scotia (SSNS) provincial championship held at Point Pleasant Park. (Information below has been provided by the school or posted on their school app like LHS info was.)

The GPV Vipers junior boys team brought home the provincial banner with a strong effort.

Making up the team are Cormac MacDonald; Jayden Tillman; Charlie MacKeen; Nate Isenor; Max Brien; Joel Haverstock; and Gavin Angel.

The girls GPV vipers team finished with the bronze medal after competition.

It is comprised of: Peggy Duprey; Ava Manley; Josie Leudey; Carlie Gimbleti; Macy Meisner; Emerson Eisenor; and Eden Hann.

The GPV Vipers teams were coached by Peter Ryan, a teacher at the school.

For the intermediate girls event, the team of Anna Carruthers, Ella Cozens, Morgan Lewis, Olivia MacAusland, Maddie O’Grady, Dannie MacFarlane, and Cicely Harnum, representing Lockview High, came second in the province.

The girls narrowly missed the top spot and 2022 championship by one point in a very close meet.

In individual events, Carruthers was second in Intermediate girls, while Beaver Bank’s Abby Lewis finished in the runner-up spot in senior girls.

Abby Lewis runs as Halifax Harbour is in the backdrop. (Submitted photo)