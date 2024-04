ELMSDALE: The Municipality of East Hants is looking for volunteer community members to join the East Hants Police Advisory Committee.

This committee assists Council in working with the RCMP by engaging in regular discussions about how policing services are being delivered to our residents.

The PAC meets four times a year. Volunteer members receive an honorarium and mileage reimbursement for their participation.

Learn more and apply: https://www.easthants.ca/committees-of-council/