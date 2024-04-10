Armada mount insane comeback to capture U-16 Atlantic championship

FALL RIVER: The Basin Armada are Under-16 Atlantic champions.

Falling behind 3-0 to the Eastern Dukes from P.E.I., the Armada never gave up and reeled off three goals in the final 5:02 to tie the game and force overtime.

In the extra frame it took just1 2 seconds before the Armada potted the game winner.

The Bedford-based team, with five players from the Fall River/Windsor Junction area on their roster and a coaching staff member, rallied back with those final four goals in a span of just over 5:14 for what many are describing as an insane comeback.

One that many have never seen or heard of happening before.

The Armada includes Fall River-area players: Nate Boudreau; Alex Damczyk, goalie Payson Stewart from Wellington; Trent Peveril; and Liam Conlon.

Daniel MacKenzie of Fall River is the equipment manager/assistant manager for the Armada.

In the exhilarating championship game, which may not have left many parents with any nails left on their fingers, Sam Cowan notched the winner, setup by Jaxson Prior and Jack Thompson.

Prior on the power-play; Tyler MacDougall; and Espen Simensen scored the other goals in order to push the game to overtime.

As Cowan’s shot crossed the line, the Armada bench and fans/parents erupted in euphoria at what just happened.

Liam Conlon of the Fall River area picked up a pair of helpers, assisting on Prior and MacDougall’s tallies.

Prior had two assists, while Cowan had the other assist.

After surrendering three goals to the Dukes, Payson Stewart stuck with it and closed the door the rest of the way, allowing the Armada to even have the opportunity they did.

Stewart turned away 35 of 38 pucks sent his way for the win.

In round robin play, the Basin Armada and Dukes tied 4-4 the night before on April 6.

During regular season play, the two also finished 1-2 in league standings, with the Armada first and Dukes second.