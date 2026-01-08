MEH receives proposal for Land Use Bylaw amendment in Belnan

The zoning image. (MEH photo)

ELMSDALE: East Hants has received a proposal from Cores Worldwide Inc. to amend the Land Use Bylaw by increasing the maximum commercial floor area of the Highway Commercial (HC) Zone.

This is a preliminary notice to inform the public of the proposal being considered.

Approval by Municipal Council at a Public Hearing is required before the proposal may proceed.

An advertisement will be published at a later date indicating the time, date and location of the Public Hearing and any other public meetings.

For further information, please contact the Planning & Development Department at planning@easthants.ca or 902-883-3387 or visit easthants.ca/planning-applications.

Learn more: https://www.easthants.ca/notice-of-application-pln25-011/