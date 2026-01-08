Province releases first 2SLGBTQIA+ action plan

Nova Scotia's 2SLGBTQIA+ Action Plan was developed under the Dismantling Racism and Hate Act. (Province of Nova Scotia / File)

COLCHESTER COUNTY: Nova Scotia’s first 2SLGBTQIA+ Action Plan is a co-ordinated road map to advance equity, improve access to services and supports, and build safer, more inclusive communities across the province.



The plan is available at: https://www.oeaengagement.ca/41089/widgets/171093/documents/163232



“Racism and hate have no place in Nova Scotia,” said Attorney General and Justice Minister Scott Armstrong, Minister responsible for the Office of Equity and Anti-Racism.

“This plan reflects what we heard directly from 2SLGBTQIA+ Nova Scotians – their challenges, their priorities and their hopes.

“We are listening, and we are taking action to help ensure every person in this province can feel safe, welcomed and supported.”

ADVERTISEMENT:



Developed under the Dismantling Racism and Hate Act, the plan is part of the government’s commitment to respond to hate, address systemic inequities and foster belonging for all Nova Scotians.

It draws on the voices and lived experiences of more than 600 community members who participated in surveys, virtual meetings and community-led consultations.



The plan identifies changes that will help improve the Province’s programs and policies, strengthen partnerships with community and support the full inclusion of 2SLGBTQIA+ people at every stage of life.



Quotes:

“This 2SLGBTQIA+ Action Plan listens to the lived experiences of queer and trans people in Nova Scotia and provides honest and tangible actions to better support them. We look forward to seeing this plan grow through implementation, reporting and engagement.”

— Rhiannon Makohoniuk, co-Executive Director, Rainbow Refugee Association of Nova Scotia



Quick Facts:

– the Dismantling Racism and Hate Act was passed in 2022, the first of its kind in Canada to enshrine commitments to equity and anti-racism while explicitly acknowledging the experiences of 2SLGBTQIA+ people and people with disabilities



