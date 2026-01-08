Plan your Halifax commute accordingly this weekend, Macdonald Bridge will be closed

The Macdonald Bridge will be closed Friday night until Monday morning for work. (HHB Photo)

HALIFAX: With two big sporting events happening this weekend at Scotiabank Centre (Halifax Mooseheads home game and PWHL Takeover Tour game Sunday), and regular traffic in Halifax, motorists better prepare for a bridge closure on top of that and plan for extra time int he car.

The Macdonald Bridge will be closed to vehicle traffic this upcoming weekend from Friday, Jan 9 at 8 PM until Monday, Jan 12 at 5:30AM.

The closure is needed for critical bearing replacement work, the final phase of a multi-year safety program.

HHB Bridges said that pedestrian and cycling lanes will remain open, with intermittent delays (so please make sure to follow on-site traffic control).

Please plan to use alternate routes (the MacKay Bridge will be open), consider transit, and allow extra time.

“We understand that there are major events at the Scotiabank Centre this weekend,” HHB said.

“Thank you for your patience as we complete this important work.”