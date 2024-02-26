FALL RIVER: It was a great afternoon of music for a young man that has shown strength and courage in his fight since being diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Musicians from Joyful Sounds Music studio, many of them teachers but also a couple of students, including Sarah Bradford of Nine Mile River, and two special guest performers—Sons of Maxwell, Dave and Don Carroll of Waverley.

The Sons of Maxwell kicked off the afternoon of music, which was livestreamed through a partnership of The Laker News and Dagley Media, sponsored by Premier Mortgage of Fall River, with three songs.

Both the musicians and the St. John’s United Church donated their time and space so all funds collected at the event went to the family.

Sons of Maxwell perform. (Dagley Media photo)

Here is a link to the FULLL VIDEO of the livestream.

Livestream shot by Dagley Media

Livestream sponsored by Premiere Mortgage

The talented staff of the Joyful Sounds kept the tempo up high with the rest of the program schedule, including involving the large crowd that came out to support the family, on numerous occasions.

The kids were seen dancing about and having fun as well, many of them friends or who know of/attend school with Lauchlin, Calum’s brother who is his Bone Marrow donor.

A speech that left not a dry eye in the sanctuary at St. John’s United Church in Fall River was provided with an update on the family and Calum, who remains in Toronto as he heals up and awaiting better numbers to show signs the transplant worked.

A speech from Calum and Lauchlin’s aunt. 9Dagley Media photo)

Here are some photos from the fundraiser:

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

(Dagley Media photo)

The kids listen as Dave and Don Carroll perform. (Dagley Media photo)