FALL RIVER: The MLA for Waverley-Fall River-Beaver Bank has added a new portfolio to his resume.

Brian Wong has been sworn in as the Minister of L’Nu Affairs on Feb. 26. He takes the position of Trevor Boudreau, who stepped down last week to focus on his health.

Wong is also the Minister of Advanced Education. The new Ministerial responsibilities will be added to his existing role.

“I look forward to increasing public awareness and understanding Aboriginal issues throughout the government and the province,” said Wong in a post on X/Twitter.