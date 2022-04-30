Mental Health Foundation of N.S. holding fundraiser May 6 in Halifax

HALIFAX: The Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia is announcing its cast for the 19th A Different Stage of Mind presented by BMO Financial Group.

The event is scheduled to take place Friday, May 6, 2022, at 8 pm at the Halifax Convention Centre.

The popular signature fundraiser challenges community leaders to take the stage as a celebrity of their choice and raise $50,000 for mental health.

First up are Kevin and Scott Saccary, Owners of New Scotland Group of Companies. The Saccary brothers will be hurrying hard to beat their existing fundraising record after bringing in more than $17,000 for the Foundation through the sale of ROAR Back tees last year which they’ll be extending to support their fundraising efforts.

Nova Scotian Artist and Sparkles n’ Sawdust Studio Founder Jacquelyn Miccolis is also planning a brilliant set. Armed with a passion for creative self-expression and supporting mental health initiatives within her community, Jacquelyn is sure to shine bright on this year’s DSOM stage.

Also, joining the cast is Entrepreneur and Business owner Tom Hickey. Originally from Glace Bay, Tom is the President & CEO of T. Hickey Investments. With Cape Breton roots, there’s no doubt Tom will bring the infectious spirit of the Island’s musical traditions to the stage.

Rounding out the cast are Legal Aid Lawyer Morgan Manzer, Mental Health Nurse Michael Cadegan, Pharmacist Will Babstock, and Communications Professional Lesley MacLean.

Morgan, Michael, Will, and Lesley are dedicated to increasing awareness surrounding 2SLGBTQIA+ mental health through community education, social support, peer-mentoring, and pride. Expect an empowering performance from this talented trio.

Save the date to join us as we raise our voices for Nova Scotians living with mental illness and addiction and shine a spotlight on the ever-increasing need for mental health supports and services.

Learn more about BMO’s A Different Stage of Mind and get involved at mentalhealthns.ca/dsom.