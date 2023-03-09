KENNETCOOK: Dillon Miller single-handily helped the Hants North Flames scorch their opposition in the School Sport Nova Scotia (SSNS) Division 3 provincial championship final.

Miller scored 42 points as his Flames, the host for the championship weekend, defeated Springhill High by 38 points 99-61. Springhill earns the silver medal.

The Toby White-coached Flames also had scoring from Jordan Young with 14 points and Camden Gilby with 12 points.

Carter Sharpe led Springhill with 14 points.

In the round robin game, Hants North defeated Shelburne Regional by a score of 74-44.

Camden Gilby led the Flames with 20 points. He also made four, three-point shots.

Peyton White had 17 points, while Dillon Miller added 15 points.

Shelburne High was led by Jaden Peters with 13 points.