MLA MacDonald provides road work updates

ENFIELD: Several roads are getting work from provincial road crews, the MLA for the area said.

Hants East MLA John A. MacDonald provided an update on roadwork ongoing in the Municipality of East Hants before Christmas.

He made the post on his MLA Facebook page prior to the Holidays.

Among the updates were the following:

Hyde’s bridge in Lantz has been paved. There is a couple of things needed to be done before it opens.

It is expected to open first week of January now.

South Maitland (215/236) was paved. Lines are not painted yet, but they are looking at when they can do that.

There is some work for the crew to do with some ditching, however this will be weather depending and for January.

Horne Settlement bridge. NSE has approved permit subject to a wetland specialist doing work. Project is still moving forward.

Ashdale Road/Bridge, Public Works is aware of the issue with the culvert.

The Brooklyn Depot has it on their list. For the Bridge that is with the Construction Division of Public works and in the 2024-2025 five-year plan.

MacDonald said there are still a lot of shoulders that need repairs from the July flooding.

“Public works staff is aware of most of them.,” said MacDonald.

He suggested residents email dpw-occ@novascotia.ca for any Public Works/TIR issues.

“They will respond with a ticket number,” he said.

“This ensures there is a record of the notification date/time.”