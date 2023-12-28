LANTZ: From the East Hants Minor Hockey Association:

“EHMHA are excited to start their 50/50 partnership with Rafflebox. We feel their simple, online platform is user friendly and easy to navigate.

We feel that Rafflebox will broaden our audience, use less resources and increase our fundraising goals; therefore, leading to a more successful fundraiser.

Rafflebox also eliminates a lot of the administrative work, making it an easy fundraiser for your team.

All inquiries can be sent to info@ehpenguins.org.”

Tickets for the Penguins 50/50 raffle cane be purchased until around 7 p.m. at: https://www.rafflebox.ca/raffle/easthants-mha/56

**You’ll receive a ‘Welcome’ email from our partner Rafflebox that will activate your child’s/family’s unique URL**. Once you have activated your URL, it’s as simple as sending an email and posting to social media.

Ask your friends/family/coworkers to support your online 50/50 by clicking on the link to buy a book of e-tickets.

The more tickets you sell = less money out of your own pocket to pay for registration!

We will have a draw date on the last Saturday of every month, with the exception of December.

December’s draw will be December 28th.