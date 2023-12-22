Goalie spearheading Subz for Mental Health fundraiser

BEDFORD: A goalie from Bedford is backstopping a fundraising initiative with his Nova Scotia Under-18 Major Hockey League team, the Dartmouth Subarus.

Dubbed Subz for Mental Health, Jackson Hurley is aiming to help support the mental health of ice hockey players.

“Mental well being is often taken for granted in the world of hockey,” said Hurley.

This mostly has to do with the negative attitudes and stigma towards the subject, leaving many athletes suffering in silence.

“With Subz for Mental Health, we are aiming to help eliminate this problem,’ added Hurley.

Hurley is spearheading this fundraiser as it is something he has battled with.

He has drawn from his personal experiences and wants to make it easier for players in the future to talk about what they are going through.

The link to donate to is: https://gofund.me/08d49b2f

All of the money raised by Subz for Mental Health will be donated to Hockey Nova Scotia’s Mental Health Project.

This project aims to provide mental health education and awareness sessions for teams in our league and will help eliminate the negative attitudes towards the subject.

As Subz for Mental Health grows we will aim to raise more and more money as time goes on.

“We encourage everyone to be aware and open about mental health,” said Hurley. “Encouraging people to be more open with how they are feeling will help them find peace and safety.

“Eliminating the stigma will greatly impact our world today.”