More long-term care spaces open in Bedford

Adeline Hall in Bedford is a new long-term care home with 144 single resident rooms. (Province of Nova Scotia)

BEDFORD: More seniors in need of long-term care have a new place to call home with the opening of Adeline Hallin Bedford.

The new long-term carehome, operated by Shannex, has 144 single resident rooms, each with a private washroom.

It is the eighth long-term care home to open as part of the plan to build and replace 5,700 rooms in communities across Nova Scotia.

“This modern long-term care home is a new home for 144 seniors — a place where they can live with privacy, comfort and care. Some residents have moved in and are settled in their new home, while others will move in over the coming weeks,” said Barbara Adams, Minister of Seniors and Long-Term Care.

“With more rooms open, we are making excellent progress in our plan to improve and expand long-term care. This means more access to this level of care for Nova Scotians who need it.”

An ice cream social and ribbon–cutting with residents, families and staff August 4, officially marked the opening of the new home.

ADVERTISEMENT:

The home featuresa main street area with spaces for activities and socializing, a hair salon, occupational therapy and physiotherapy area, a suite for families to use if they need privacy or to stay overnight and outdoor areas.

Residents live in small neighbourhoods within the home, made up of 16 residents each.

Building and improving long-term care rooms is part of Action for Health, the Province’s strategic plan to improve healthcare.

Quotes:

“It didn’t take very long to feel settled. I feel very grateful to be here because I need help, and I feel safe. The team members are all very kind. I like the people here, both the staff and the friends I’ve made.

“I am happy to live in this lovely place.”

— Ann Marie McAleenan, resident, Adeline Hall



“The opening of Adeline Hall represents our continued commitment to providing older adults with safe, comfortable and supportive places to call home. In partnership with the Department of Seniors and Long-Term Care, we are proud to deliver this thoughtfully designed, state-of-the-art home that supports our dedicated team members in providing high-quality care every day.”

— Jason Shannon, President, Shannex

ADVERTISEMENT:

Quick Facts:

– residents started moving into Adeline Hall at the end of June; about 80 residents have moved in to date and the rest will move inover the coming weeks

– more than 1,300 of the 5,700 rooms being built and replaced are now open, and construction is underway on more than 2,000 more rooms across the province

– the other new and replacement homes now open are: Villa Acadienne in Meteghan, Kiknu Long-Term Care Home in Eskasoni, Mahone Bay Nursing Home, Moody Hall in Bedford, Opal Ridge Hall in Dartmouth, Carefield Manor in Dominion and Rosecrest The Meadows in Lower Sackville

– six more new and replacement homes are expected to open this fiscal year (before March 31)

– all new and replacement homes are designed and built based on current best practices for infection control and resident and staff safety



Additional Resources:

Status of new and replacement builds across the province: https://novascotia.ca/long-term-care-rooms-progress-updates/