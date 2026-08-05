PHOTOS: Community celebrated during Stewiacke Town Days

Three girls on the Roguniel Farm Ltd float in the Town Days parade wave to the Laker News camera as they pass by near Dennis Park. The entry would win Best Overall Theme for the parade awards. (Healey photo)
STEWIACKE: It was a weekend of celebrating what makes up the Town of Stewiacke and why its so special to so many.
The annual Town Days event was held with many people coming out to take in the events. From the ball tournament, to the fireworks, K-9 Hi-Flyers fun, vendors market, the street parade, and more, there was lots to do to celebrate the town that Stewiacke is.
The Laker News stopped by for coverage of the grand street parade on a lovely Saturday morning, and also was able to check out the vendors market and see the agility dogs with the K-9 Hi-Flyers do their thing.
We even got to see Rec Director Erin win in a battle of the K-9 Hi-Flyers over Mayor Doug Glasser, which was very fun and comical to watch. Good job to you both.
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Here are some of the top photos we snapped from the events we covered.
Fire departments from Stewiacke, Milford, and Uniacke & District were among some of the first responder floats entered. Colchester Ground Search & Rescue were as well.
Winners from the parade, as chosen by judges picked by the organizers were as follows (the list was provided to The Laker News):