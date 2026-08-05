PHOTOS: Community celebrated during Stewiacke Town Days

Three girls on the Roguniel Farm Ltd float in the Town Days parade wave to the Laker News camera as they pass by near Dennis Park. The entry would win Best Overall Theme for the parade awards. (Healey photo)

STEWIACKE: It was a weekend of celebrating what makes up the Town of Stewiacke and why its so special to so many.

The annual Town Days event was held with many people coming out to take in the events. From the ball tournament, to the fireworks, K-9 Hi-Flyers fun, vendors market, the street parade, and more, there was lots to do to celebrate the town that Stewiacke is.

The Laker News stopped by for coverage of the grand street parade on a lovely Saturday morning, and also was able to check out the vendors market and see the agility dogs with the K-9 Hi-Flyers do their thing.

We even got to see Rec Director Erin win in a battle of the K-9 Hi-Flyers over Mayor Doug Glasser, which was very fun and comical to watch. Good job to you both.

The band plays during Town Days. They won Most Humorous float. (Healey photo)

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Here are some of the top photos we snapped from the events we covered.

Fire departments from Stewiacke, Milford, and Uniacke & District were among some of the first responder floats entered. Colchester Ground Search & Rescue were as well.

Winners from the parade, as chosen by judges picked by the organizers were as follows (the list was provided to The Laker News):

Best youth – Wild Nature Campground

Best Business – Stewiacke Home Hardware

Best Community organization – Superline Fuels

Most Humourous – Band

Best overall theme – Roguniel Farm Ltd

The parade was filled with floats. (Healey photo)

A performer plays during the parade near Dennis Park. (Healey photo)

A woman waves from the fire truck with Uniacke & District Fire. (Healey photo)

Players on the Storm ball team toss candy to the crowd along the street during the parade. (Healey photo)

Sparky was dancing at the Town Days parade. (Healey photo)

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Vendors Market was busy. (Healey photo)

MLA and Minister of Justice and Attorney General for N.S. Scott Armstrong was in the parade, handing out candy to those along the streets. (Healey photo)

K-9 Hi-flyers action. (Healey photo)

Milford Fire was at the Town Days parade. (Healey photo)

The Stewiacke Pet Valu mascot doggie, looking as cute as can be, does its best smile for the Laker News camera. (Healey photo)

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The Shumilacke Food Bank was collecting donations in Stewiacke during Town Days on Saturday set up near Dennis Park. (Healey photo)

This puppers was flying through the air doing the obstacle course for the K-9 Hi-Flyers. (Healey photo)

Families line Main Street East in Stewiacke awaiting the Town Days Grand Street Parade. (Healey photo)

Stewiack Rec youth employees hand out goodies. (Healey photo)

A doggie on a float in the parade. (Healey photo)