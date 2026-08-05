Rolling Barrage riders honour fallen Const. Heidi Stevenson in Shubenacadie

Three participants with the Rolling Barrage come together to place flowers on Const. Heidi Stevenson's memorial bench in Shubenacadie. (Healey photo)

SHUBENACADIE: Approximately 150 motorcyclists riding across Canada paused in Shubenacadie on Tuesday to pay tribute to fallen RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, while also remembering the other victims of Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting.

The stop at the Memorial Garden in Rex McCoul Park has become an annual tradition for The Rolling Barrage, a cross-country motorcycle ride supporting military veterans, active service members and first responders living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and operational stress injuries.

This year’s ride began Aug. 1 in St. John’s, N.L., and will conclude Aug. 22 in Aldergrove, B.C., bringing participants from coast to coast while raising awareness and funds for those affected by operational stress injuries.

The motorcyclists were escorted into the community from Hwy 102 by Shubenacadie Fire, with Milford Fire taking part as well at the back of the parade line into the memorial.

Rolling Barrage founder Scott Casey said the annual visit is one of the most meaningful stops on the journey.

“When we started this in 2017, there was only six of us,” Casey said. “Today we have more than 130 riders (with us) travelling across the country, and seeing so many motorcycles here in Shubenacadie is pretty awesome.”

For Casey, returning to honour Stevenson is about recognizing not only her sacrifice but the person she was.

“She was a shining light in the community,” he said.

“She was a very good police officer and a good human being. It’s a way for some of our members on the ride to be able to pay their respects, as well as many of them having served in the RCMP, to pay homage to her legacy.”

East Hants RCMP S/Sgt. Mike Balmaceda brgins to place a rose on the memorial bench for Const. Heidi Stevenson at Rex McCoul Park in Shubenacadie on Tuesday as part of the memorial ceremony with the Rolling Barrage. (Healey photo)

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The arrival of local residents and families to greet the riders also carries special meaning.

“When we see families out on the side of the road waving to us and welcoming us into the community, it does such a great piece for us in the wellness factor,” Casey said.

“People are thanking these veterans and first responders for their service, something many probably didn’t receive while they were in uniform.”

Despite challenging riding conditions that have included dense fog, heat and strong crosswinds since leaving Newfoundland, Casey said the riders remain focused on their mission of supporting one another while spreading awareness across Canada.

The three memorial benches at Rex McCoul Park in Shubenacadie. (Healey photo)

During the memorial ceremony, a local chaplain reflected on the significance of gathering at the memorial garden, describing it as more than a place of remembrance.

“The benches that you see over here aren’t simply memorial benches,” he said. “They’re reminders that every person has a story. Everyone has value, and every life leaves an impact.”

He praised The Rolling Barrage for creating a community where healing happens through fellowship and support.

“This isn’t just a motorcycle ride. It’s a community. It’s people choosing to stand beside one another,” he said. “It’s a reminder that healing isn’t something that has to be done alone.”

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A chaplain speaks to the crowd at the memorial ceremony. (Healey photo)

The chaplain also spoke about the importance of continuing to remember all those affected by the tragedy.

“As the years pass, life changes, but remembrance remains,” he said. “We continue to honour not only Heidi, Joey Webber and Gina Goulet, but all 22 victims and the unborn child whose lives were taken.

“We also remember the families who continue to carry them every day.”

He encouraged those gathered to support one another through grief rather than trying to erase it.

“We don’t try to erase another person’s pain, but we make sure that no one has to carry it alone,” he said before inviting those assembled to observe a moment of silence.

The annual stop in Shubenacadie remains one of the emotional highlights of The Rolling Barrage’s cross-country journey, serving as both a tribute to Const. Stevenson and a reminder of the lasting impact the April 2020 tragedy continues to have on families, first responders and communities across Nova Scotia.

Approximately 150 motorcyclists are taking part in the coast-to-coast ride. (Healey photo)

East Hants RCMP officers pause for a moment before placing flowers on Const. Heidi Stevenson’s memorial bench. (Healey photo)

Const. Heidi Stevenson’s memorial bench with flowers on it. (Healey photo)