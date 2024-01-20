More support for N.S. beef production announced by province

HALIFAX: Nova Scotia is working with beef producers on new projects and programs to increase beef production in Nova Scotia and help the industry stay competitive, connected and consumer focused.



“Nova Scotia is in a great position to be competitive in the beef market. Consumers want high-quality local products, and our producers are ready to meet that need by innovating and increasing the number of cattle raised here at home,” said Agriculture Minister Greg Morrow.

“That’s why we’re investing in new programs and projects to help beef farmers.”

The government is working to increase local food consumption and the percentage of Nova Scotians’ food budgets spent on locally grown and produced foods.

The Department of Agriculture is collaborating with other departments and industry, academic and marketing partners on the Nova Scotia Beef Initiative, which includes:

– more investment in the Nova Scotia Cattle Producers’ Elite Sire Program, which encourages registered beef producers to stay competitive by purchasing high-quality sires

– an updated Perennia Forage Production Guide with information about optimal diet and cost of production to raise more cattle locally

– addressing training needs of Nova Scotia meat processors

– support for cattle producers to adopt new management practices and farm innovations that will prepare the industry for climate change

– provincial marketing to drive consumer awareness of the value of consuming healthy local beef along with other Nova Scotia products

– a new feedlot pilot program to encourage producers to grow their cattle in Nova Scotia instead of shipping out of province.

A new provincial Beef Initiative Steering Committee, including representatives from the Department, Nova Scotia Cattle Producers, Nova Scotia Farm Loan Board, Perennia Food and Agriculture Corporation and industry, will inform the work, with the province investing more than $950,000 over two years.



Quotes:

“The beef industry in Nova Scotia is an integral part of the agricultural landscape, providing employment opportunities, environmental stewardship and food security.

“The Nova Scotia Cattle Producers appreciates the support received from the Department of Agriculture and the efforts to move the industry forward through the Nova Scotia Beef Initiative.

“We look forward to working collaboratively with the Department on these initiatives and future projects.”

— Larry Weatherby, Chair, Nova Scotia Cattle Producers

“We were immediately on board with the Minister’s vision for moving the beef sector forward.

“A team of our specialists has worked with the Province and the steering committee to create a focused plan to support producers in producing more beef for Nova Scotians and we are looking forward to working with industry to make it a reality.”

— Lynne Godlien, Chief Executive Officer, Perennia Food and Agriculture Corporation



Quick Facts:

– there are 380 licensed beef producers in Nova Scotia

– Nova Scotia beef producers generated income of $33.5 million in 2023 (as of September)

– there are eight provincially owned community pastures for use by beef farmers, encompassing about 2,630 hectares (6,500 acres)

– Nova Scotia has 11 provincially inspected beef abattoirs and 86 licensed meat processing facilities