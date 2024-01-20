FALL RIVER: Five high school hockey players from Lockview High School will be participating in the Metro High School boys hockey league all star game.

Lockview currently sits in fourth place in the MHSHL Tier 1 division just three points back of Halifax West during regular season play. They have 15 wins in 24 games played.

The league All Star game will be taking place on Sunday, January 21 at 1 p.m. at Cole Harbour Place (Scotia 1).

On the roster from the Dragons are:

Goalie Will Roach, who will wear no. 31.

Forwards Nate Powell, donning jersey #11

Forward Jake MacAulay, who will wear #10

Defenceman Gabe Woolaver, who will wear no. 22.

Defenceman Carter Shay, with jersey no. 20.

Millwood High will have three players and Sackville High two players.