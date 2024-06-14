Mosherville man facing charges of impaired driving after MVC

UPPER NINE MILE RIVER: A 20-year-old Mosherville man is facing charges of impaired driving (by drug) following a single-vehicle collision on June 6.

Const. Preston Burns, with East Hants RCMP, said police were advised of the mvc in Upper Nine Mile River.

He said the caller told 911 a small car had left the road and ended up in a grassy area.

“A passerby stopped to assist and had the driver of the vehicle in their car while waiting for police to arrive,” said Const. Burns.

Const. Burns said upon arrival, an officer spoke with the driver and after observing distinct signs of impairment by drug.

“The man was arrested and read a demand requiring the male to undergo testing to determine drug impairment,’ he said. “Once back at the detachment, it was determined that the 20-year-old male from Mosherville was in fact impaired by drug.”

He will be charged with impaired driving related offences.

The man’s name can not be disclosed due to the fact that he has yet to be charged, said Const. Burns.