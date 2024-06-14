Study: Halifax, St. John’s among major cities to see rise in rentership

ATLANTIC CANADA: The share of renters in the country’s major cities is bigger than ever before — and Atlantic Canada’s two largest make no exception.

But here’s the kicker: It’s not just young people renting.

From Gen Z to Baby Boomers, renting has become widespread across all age groups.

Cities With Highest Shares of Renters: In both Halifax and St. John’s, the percentages of renters are higher than the 33% national average: 42.5% and 39.2%, respectively.

From Gen Z to Boomer Renters: In the same cities, over 90% of residents under 24 are renting, while less than 36% of the seniors aged 65+ do.

Rise in Rentership: The share of renters in Halifax increased from 39.8% to 42.5%.

In St. John’s, the growth went from 38.5% to 39.2%.

For the full report, please check it out here: https://www.point2homes.com/news/canada-real-estate/rentership-on-the-rise-montreal-canada-renter-capital.html .