Halifax Stanfield urges travellers to prepare for peak season

HALIFAX STANFIELD: As their new campaign says, literally everyone is planning a trip this summer, and Halifax Stanfield is ready to welcome throngs of travellers destined for faraway locations, and visitors eager to explore all that Halifax and Nova Scotia have to offer.

“The summer months, particularly July and August, are busy at Halifax Stanfield and this year is no exception,” said Joyce Carter, President & CEO, Halifax International Airport Authority.

“With the return of many popular non-stop European, U.S. and domestic services, as well as new routes and airline partners, we are ready to support travellers and provide them with proactive steps for an enjoyable airport experience.”

From arriving for your flight to boarding at the gate, the airport is recommending that you follow their top travel tips to help you enjoy every moment of your journey.

• Pack smart – ensure you understand baggage limits, including bag size and weights, and pack appropriately before you leave for the airport.

• Plan your parking – some parking lots fill up faster than others during peak season, so leave lots of time to park and make your way to the terminal building.

• Check-in online –check-in for your flight online up to 24 hours prior to departure, saving you time upon arrival at the airport.

• Streamline security screening – avoid line ups during peak times of day by reserving your spot in the security line for FREE with YHZ Express. Nexus cardholders, airport and airline staff, military and police personnel can take advantage of the Verified Traveller lane to skip the line and streamline the screening process. Ensure you review all requirements to use both lines before you depart for the airport.

• Enjoy airport amenities – If you arrive early, and follow our tips, you’ll have plenty of time to start your vacation at the airport. Enjoy a wide variety of food, beverage, and shopping options to suit every taste and interest, including local products.

The Canadian Air Transport Security Authority (CATSA), which manages airport security screening, also recommends travellers prepare in advance of their journey.

“CATSA is well staffed and prepared for the busy summer season at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport,” said Nancy Gagné, Director, Service Delivery, East. “While our screening lines are well-staffed, it’s important to remember that wait times can occur during peak periods.

“We encourage passengers to arrive well in advance of their flight departure time and to be prepared for security screening before they travel by visiting the “What Can I Bring” and “Travel Tips” sections of our website at catsa.ca.”

To instil a celebratory spirit for those arriving or departing this summer, Halifax Stanfield is working hard to support a seamless, enjoyable journey for travellers.

Musical performances are happening throughout the airport this summer, along with pop-up craft markets featuring locally made products. Additional airport staffing has also been implemented to support passengers.

“We know at times that travel can be stressful and we’re doing everything we can to ensure you enjoy your experience at Halifax Stanfield,” said Carter.

“Our team is busy preparing for the peak travel season, and we’re encouraging travellers to follow our travel tips as they embark on their dream vacation or long-overdue reunion this summer.”

For a complete list of summer travel tips to help you prepare for peak season at Halifax Stanfield, visit https://halifaxstanfield.ca/summertraveltips.

Air Service Highlights Summer 2024

Halifax Stanfield will be connected to 39 non-stop destinations served by 15 airlines. Several routes are offered on a summer seasonal basis through October, to support the peak summer travel period.

As the largest international airport in Atlantic Canada and a gateway to Canada, Halifax Stanfield will see up to 30 weekly flights offered this summer by six airlines operating between Halifax and Europe: Air Canada (London Heathrow); Condor (Frankfurt); Discover Airlines (Frankfurt); Icelandair (Reykjavik – Keflavik International Airport); Air Saint-Pierre (St. Pierre and Miquelon), and WestJet (Dublin, Edinburgh, and London Gatwick).

Additionally, BermudAir has introduced non-stop service between Bermuda and Halifax, which operates twice weekly.

Non-stop connections to the United States have greatly expanded for summer 2024, with United Airlines and Delta Air Lines returning to Halifax Stanfield for the first time since the pandemic.

Up to six flights daily will operate between Halifax and the popular New York area with Air Canada and United flying to Newark Liberty International Airport and American Airlines and Delta flying to LaGuardia Airport. Boston will continue to be served by Air Canada and American Airlines.

American Airlines will also serve Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. (DCA) non-stop this summer.

Travellers flying within Canada will be pleased to see expanded flights available between Halifax and popular destinations such as Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Toronto, Ottawa, Montreal, St. John’s, and Deer Lake.

For more information on all non-stop flights offered at Halifax Stanfield, visit https://halifaxstanfield.ca/non-stop.