N.S. Realtors leading way in searching for adaptable homes, NSAR says

DARTMOUTH: The Nova Scotia Association of REALTORS® (NSAR) is ensuring Nova Scotia’s Multiple Listing Service (MLS®) System is meeting the needs of more potential homebuyers.

The association is launching several new measurements to the MLS® System which will help potential homebuyers determine the accessibility and adaptability of a home to meet their mobility needs.

NSAR is the first MLS® System in the country to make these information fields mandatory. These fields went live on June 5, 2024.

“With the most common barriers people with mobility issues face being in the built environment,” Director of NSAR’s MLS® System, Bonnie Wigg says , “NSAR worked with several key partners to look at how we could make a difference in searching for an adaptable home.

“Everyone’s definition of an accessible home is different, so adding more information to listings will enable people to determine if a home is adaptable for them.”

NSAR partnered with, and received input from, Atlantic Accessibility, Canadian Real Estate Association, Rick Hansen Foundation, Nova Scotia Community College, and members of the disability community in Nova Scotia.

Project funding was provided by NSAR and The Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

Over 2,100 REALTORS® have taken mandatory training this spring to learn how to take proper measurements related to home features and their suitability for accessibility needs.

NSAR President, Andrew Gilroy, said the NSAR recognizes the support of the Province of Nova Scotia.

“We’re pleased to work in partnership with the Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage to deliver this project which will benefit all Nova Scotians,” said Gilroy.

The new information being captured about homes in Nova Scotia includes door and hallway widths; bathroom dimensions; turning radius of kitchen and bathrooms.

Also info being gathered includes types of entries into the property and the ability to note any special features of the home.