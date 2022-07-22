Motorcycle victim remembered as hard worker, love of his kids

FLETCHERS LAKE: The victim of a fatal motorcycle collision in Wellington last Friday night (July 15) is being remembered by friends, family, and neighbours as a hard worker with a soft spot for his kids who had a passion for motorcycles.

Danny Lewis, 52, of Fletchers died in the collision on Hwy 2 near Westower Communications and across from Inner Strength Taekwondo in the early evening incident. The collision sent local firefighters, EHS, and RCMP to the scene and shut the road down in the area until the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Holly Lewis, one Danny’s five children, told The Laker News her dad was a “hardworking man with a soft spot for his kids and grandkids.”

She was asked about the funniest memory of her dad, which she said there were too many to list.

“Every memory made will never fade as he was certainly impressionable,” said Holly.

She said her dad, a Montreal Canadiens fans, loved motorsports.

“Motorcycles, old cars, ATV’s, sleds you name it,” she said. “He loved watching movies and taking in life for what it was with a humble appreciation.”

Besides Holly, who was taught how to drive a dirt bike by her dad at six, Danny’s other children are:

Shelby Stewart, Edmonton, Alta. She loved driving dirt bikes and ATV’s with her father.

Allison Lewis, Halifax. She also had motorsports in her life and maintained a loving relationship with her father.

Jessica Lewis, Barrington. Danny’s youngest daughter he always watched over and protected her.

Wade Lewis, Dartmouth. The light of Danny’s life, his only son and youngest child. They were best friends and were in contact everyday.

Neighbour Jessica Blakeney has started a GoFundMe for the family. It can be found at: https://gofund.me/2669f169 .

Holly said she will miss her dads smile and voice the most.

“I’ll miss his sense of humor and confidence and how he always made you feel safe and understood,’ she said.

David Croft was a friend of Danny, who according to his Facebook profile grew up in Caledonia, N.S.

He said Danny enjoyed riding his street bike and loved hanging out with his best friends.

“Danny adored all of his kids theirs no questions about that he loved every single one of them kids,” said David. “I will miss the chats that we had with him visiting me after work on Fridays.”

David said Danny was the type of person to give someone the shirt of his back if it was needed.

“If you didn’t have nothing he’d give you something if he had it,” he said. “He would also help you out like he helped me out a lot.”

Blakeney, who’s two kids of her own adored their neighbour Danny, said he was one to help others in time of need.

“Danny was the fun-loving father everyone wished they had,” said Blakeney. “He was caring and would give the shirt off his back for any one who needed it.”

She said her lasting memory of Danny will be the fun they had at their weekend campfires and chats, along with his smile and laugh.

While Danny may have died in a tragic collision, Holly hopes people can remember her dad for how he was.

“I hope people remember my dad for free loving and wild spirit that he was,” said Holly.