Tips on keeping your pet comfortable during the heat wave

FALL RIVER/WAVERLEY: Two local Animal Hospitals have provided tips for keeping your pets comfortable and cool during the heat wave, expected to last until Sunday according to Environment Canada.

The Laker News reached out to both Fall River Animal Hospital and Waverley Animal Hospital for some tips to pass along to our readers.

Both places had made posts on their respective Facebook pages regarding the heat and pets.

Pauline Giffen with Waverley Animal hospital sent the following to us:

With the Heat Warning Advisory lets talk a little about Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is a term commonly used for hyperthermia or elevated body temperature.

Dogs suffering from heatstroke can have elevated breathing rates, dry or sticky gums, abnormal gum color, and may appear lethargic or disoriented.

Certain animals with restricted airways such as brachycephalic breeds (flat-faced dogs such as pugs, boxers, and bulldogs) are at greater risk.

Tips for preventing heat stroke

Never leave your pet in your car on a hot day

Never leave your pet in the yard without access to shade or water

Avoid exercise in high temperatures

If you believe your pet is experiencing any heat stroke symptoms please give your veterinarian a call immediately

At Fall River Animal Hospital, Dr. Ainslie Davidson-Rowe posted the below about the heat warning in effect.

It came from their friends at Penhorn Animal Hospital about heat stroke.

Ways to keep your pet cool

– walk them early in the morning or late evening when temps are coolest

– leave them home – do not take them with you for any errands

– fans, AC, cool/wet towel

– have lots of fresh cold water available

Note: avoid pavement/cement as it will cause pad burns within minutes

We hope these pets tips from Waverley Animal Hospital and Fall River Animal Hospital are helpful in keeping your pet cool during this hot heat wave across N.S.